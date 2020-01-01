I-League matches to be played behind closed doors

I-League teams have several games left to play...

All remaining matches are set to be played behind closed doors amidst the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, Goal has learnt.

League leaders confirmed their second I-League title with a win against Aizawl last week but still has four games left to play, including a Kolkata derby which will be played behind closed doors, as Goal reported earlier.

The decision taken by the All Football Federation (AIFF) follows a directive from the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports to the Indian Olympic Association (IOC), Board of Control for Cricket in (BCCI) and all other national sports federations (NSF) including the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

More teams

The directive asked the sports bodies to adhere to the advice to not conduct any sporting event with public gathering. "You are advised to adhere to the advisories issued by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare and ensure that no public gathering takes place in any sporting event," read the letter.

It also stated, "In the event, the sporting event cannot be avoided, the same could be done without allowing the gathering of people, including spectators."

The total number of Covid-19 cases has crossed 7. The first fatality was reported in Karnataka on Thursday. Several major sporting events around the world, including UEFA competitions, have been affected by the Covid-19 outbreak. In India, the (ISL) final will also be played behind closed doors.