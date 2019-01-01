BREAKING: Stephen Constantine resigns as India coach

The Englishman has decided to step down from his position after failing to guide India to the knockout stages of the Asian Cup...

Stephen Constantine has resigned as the head coach of the Indian national team after the team crashed out of the AFC Asian Cup on Monday.

India needed a draw against Bahrain in their final group match to qualify for the knockout stages for the first time ever in their history. However, a cruel 89th minute penalty from Jamal Rashed put paid to those hopes.

Immediately in the aftermath, the Englishman announced that he has decided to step down from his position.

