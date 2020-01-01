Independiente vs Boca Juniors on US TV: How to watch Liga Argentina matches

Two giants are in action this weekend anxious to return to form after continental disappointment

Argentine football continues across the festive season this December and January with the playing of the Copa Diego Armando Maradona.

All games are live streamed on Fanatiz and you can sign up to watch free here.

Boca was crowned 2019-20 league champions in March after coming out on top during the 23-game season.

The Copa Superliga was scheduled to follow on from the regular campaign, but was scrapped after just one game as football came to a halt.

This season’s action began with a new cup format, renamed after Diego Maradona following his death in November, where six groups of four teams competed for 12 places in the Campeon de Copa phase.

This next step consists of two groups of six teams and the winner of each will play in a final clash on January 17.

The winner of the Campeon phase will then qualify for the 2021 Copa Libertadores.

There is also a Sudamericana spot open to the sides disputing the Complementary phase, which is exactly the same in format and includes all the teams that failed to qualify for the Campeon phase.

It is expected that the new season of the next Primera Division season will then follow in March 2021.

Fanatiz has the rights to the Copa Diego Armando Maradona worldwide, excluding , , , , Israel, , and the Balkans.

How to watch Independiente vs Boca Juniors on US TV

Both Independiente and Boca will feel they have a score to settle this weekend after suffering bruising continental defeats during the week.

The Rojo were dumped out of the Copa Sudamericana quarters with a 3-1 defeat at home to Lanus, a result which piles the pressure on coach Lucas Pusineri.

Boca, meanwhile, still have time to recover, but will have to play far better on Wednesday in order to reverse a 1-0 loss to Racing Club in the Libertadores last eight.

Neither side, moreover, was able to mark their opening Campeon phase game with a win, as the Xeneize were held 1-1 to de Sarandi and Independiente went down 3-2 to Huracan.

Live Stream: Fanatiz English ( stream now )

Date Time (US PT / ET) Match Channel December 20 2:20pm/5:20pm Independiente vs Boca Juniors Fanatiz

Independiente vs Boca team news and preview

Pablo Hernandez is one of the prime casualties from Independiente's Copa exit.

The playmaker failed to impress against Lanus and is likely to be dropped from the first team as the Rojo try to get back on track against their Big Five rivals.

Wholesale changes are also expected in the Boca line-up, though for slightly different reasons.

With the Libertadores second leg looming large on the horizon Miguel Angel Russo will look to rest some of his key players, with Carlos Tevez among those likely to sit out the clash to arrive fresh against Racing.

Watch all this weekend's Copa de la Liga Profesional matches on Fanatiz in the US with a 7-day free trial.

What other Copa Diego Armando Maradona matches are available on Fanatiz?

Date Time (US PT / ET) Match Channel December 20 12:10pm/3:10pm Lanus vs Defensa y Justicia Fanatiz December 20 2:20pm/5:20pm Estudiantes vs Racing Club Fanatiz December 20 4:30pm/7:30pm Huracan vs River Plate Fanatiz December 21 2:20pm/5:20pm Rosario Central vs Union Fanatiz December 21 2:20pm/5:20pm Central Cordoba vs Velez Sarsfield Fanatiz December 21 4:30pm/7:30pm Banfield vs Gimnasia Fanatiz

All games are live streamed on Fanatiz and you can sign up to watch free here.