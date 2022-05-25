This article contains affiliate links. We may receive a commission on any sales we generate from it

The group stage of the Copa Libertadores concludes this week, with Independiente del Valle taking on America-MG. These two teams sit third and fourth in the standings for Group D.

Independiente won the first meeting of these sides 2-0, with goals from Junior Sornoza and Billy Arce scoring goals in the match.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games Independiente del Valle vs. America-MG Date May 25, 2022 Times 7:55 pm ET, 4:55 pm PT Stream fubo TV (try for free)

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

In the United States (US), Copa Libertadores matches can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (try for free).

Team news & rosters

Position Ind. Del Valle roster Goalkeepers Ramirez, Lopez, Pinargote Lara, Mora Defenders Segovia, Ibarra, J. Angulo, Cagua, Schunke, Chavez, C. Angulo, Perlaza, Caicedo, Cabezas Midfielders Gaibor, Faravelli, Sornoza, Bazan, Carabajal, Pellerano, Piedra, Basurto, Previtali, Ortiz, Arroyo, Vargas, Ordóñez, M. Angulo, Valencia Forwards Plaza, Ayovi, Cabal, Bauman, Cuero, Arce

Through five matches, Independiente del Valle sits in third place in Group D, with one win, two draws and two losses. The team’s lone win came over America-MG when the two sides met on the first matchday.

The team’s best showing in this event was a runner-up finish in 2016. It also won the Copa Sudamericana in 2019.

In Ecuador’s top flight, the team currently sits in third place through 14 matches with 26 points. It’s one of three clubs tied at 26, while Barcelona is in first with 27 points. It’ll be a tight battle down the line.

Predicted Ind. Del Valle starting XI: Segovia, Schunke, Ordonez Guerrero, Chavez Quintero, Pellerano, Gaibor, Vargas Leon, Sornoza, Arce, Bauman; Ramírez

Position America-MG roster Goalkeepers Jaílson, Matheus Cavichioli, Airton, Jori, Robson Defenders Eduardo, Patric, Danilo Avelar, Joao Paulo, Conti, Caceres, Maidana, Marlon, Eder, Kal, Wiedthauper, Junio, Arthur, Marques, Cesar, Jurandir Midfielders Sara, Pablo Ramirez, Juninho, Juninho, Ricardo, Ale, Flavio, Gustavinho, Gabriel, Kevyn, Rodriguinho, Henrique, Kante Forwards Paulista, Azevedo, Henrique, Berrío, Guofu, Everaldo, Matheuzinho, Yan, Pedrinho, Paulinho, Alberto, Kawe, Diogo, Adyson, Campos

America-MG has yet to win a match in this year’s Copa Libertadores, with two draws and three losses so far. The team drew fellow Mineiro team Atlético Mineiro and Deportes Tolima.

While the chances are slim, a big enough victory on Wednesday could move the team up to third, sending it to the Copa Sudamericana and keeping its international play alive.

In Brazil’s Serie A, the team is struggling early in the season, sitting in ninth place in the standings through seven matches.

Predicted America-MG starting XI: Eder, Conti, Maidana, Kal, Azevedo, Ramírez, Marlon, Patric, Henrique, Aloísio; Jailson

Last five results

Ind. Del Valle results America-MG results Ind. Del Valle 0-1 Mushuc Runa (May 22) America-MG 1-1 Botafogo (May 21) Atletico Mineiro 3-1 Ind. Del Valle (May 19) Tolima 2-2 America-MG (May 18) Tecnico 2-3 Ind. Del Valle (May 15) Coritiba 1-0 America-MG (May 15) Macara 0-1 Ind. Del Valle (May 9) America-MG 2-0 CSA (May 10) Deportes Tolima 1-0 Ind. Del Valle (May 4) Atletico Mineiro 1-2 America-MG (May 7)

Head-to-head