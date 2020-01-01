‘Impossible’ for any player to do better than Lewandowski in 2020, says Bayern Munich chief Rummenigge

The prolific Pole has been the game's outstanding player over the course of the last year and should be recognised as such, the German has said

CEO Karl-Heinze Rummenigge has praised the contribution of striker Robert Lewandowski to his team over the past year.

The international striker scored 55 times in 47 matches last season as Bayern dominated both the domestic and European scene. He has continued that remarkable form into the 2020-21 campaign, with 15 goals coming in 15 games plus five assists.

His efforts have led Bayern to a succession of titles, including the , which was sealed with a 1-0 win over Paris Saint-Germain.

Rummenigge is worried the coronavirus crisis, which caused the cancellation of the Ballon d’Or this year, will overshadow the forward’s achievements.

“Robert was the best of them all in 2020,” he told Tuttosport. “He scored a lot of goals and won five trophies. It was really impossible to do better than him.

“I called Gianni Infantino, the president of FIFA, and point out that it’s not nice that in 2020, without the Ballon d’Or, there will be a hole in the roll of honour for the best player in the world.

“The most important leagues, despite the coronavirus, have come to an end and the strongest players have made a difference even during the time of Covid-19. Lewandowski most of all.”

Lewandowski joined Bayern in 2014 from and has since established himself as a club legend by scoring 261 times in 304 games for the Allianz Arena club.

Bayern, meanwhile, remain the team to beat as 2020 draws to a close. They are top of the , having suffered a single defeat in their first 10 matches of the season, while they cruised through in the Champions League, sealing top spot in their group after just four matches.

With their progression in Europe secured, they took the opportunity to rest Lewandowski from matches against and , which they respectively drew 1-1 and won 2-0.

Additionally, they have already claimed some silverware this season, having overcome winners 2-1 after extra-time in the UEFA Super Cup in September. A week later, they followed that up with a 3-2 victory over Borussia Dortmund in the DFL Super Cup.