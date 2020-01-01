‘I’m used to pressure’ – Kevin-Prince Boateng on decision to join Monza

The Ghana international is not perturbed by playing second-tier football for the first time in his career

Kevin-Prince Boateng has stated he is used to handling pressure, as the reason he opted for leaving side for Serie B club Monza.

The 33-year-old Ghanaian forward raised eyebrows when he was announced as a Brianzolo player on Monday. Indeed, it was a surprise considering he has only played for top-flight clubs through his career, clubs that have included Hotspur, , , and .

Boateng admits he could have remained in Fiorentina where he was on the fringes last season making just 15 appearances in all competitions and scoring one goal in the first half of the campaign before moving on loan in the second half of the season to with Besiktas.

Article continues below

More teams

At his unveiling to the press, Boateng described his move to Monza as "the greatest of my career”.

"For many reasons, I could have stayed calm in Florence, but I'm used to the pressure and that's why I chose this project. I want to help Monza achieve great goals.”

Monza are making a return to Serie B after a 19-year absence. They finished top of the log in the third-tier last season with 61 points, 16 points clear of second-placed Carrarese, thus gaining automatic promotion.

Boateng revealed he was lured to come to Monza by former AC Milan president and vice chairman Silvio Berlusconi and Adriano Galliani under whose leadership he was purchased by Milan in 2010 and in another short spell in 2016.

Both influential Italian businessmen and politicians took ownership of Monza in 2018.

“I have a bond with Galliani and Berlusconi that goes beyond football, so it would have been difficult to say no when they called me,” Boateng said.

“I'm not used to playing in a team without pressure, but I see a lot of ambition and can't wait to get started."

Boateng is known to be a powerful and versatile player that can play in multiple positions on the pitch. He insists he is ready to play whichever role coach Cristian Brocchi utilises him in but will prefer to play as an attacking midfielder.

“Role? The coach sees me as an attacking midfielder and I hope to play in that role, but I'm ready for anything and if he wanted to line me up as a full-back, I'd be a full-back,” he stated.

Monza kicked off their Serie B campaign with a goalless draw at home to last Friday. They claimed a 3-0 win over Triestina in the second round of the on Tuesday and travel to on Saturday for more league action.