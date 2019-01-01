'I'm pain free' - Neuer eager for Bayern success after two injury-hit seasons

The goalkeeper is on course to recapture his best for Bayern Munich after recovering from injuries that have set him back over the last two campaigns

captain Manuel Neuer has declared himself fresh and pain-free after two seasons tainted by injury.

goalkeeper Neuer battled thumb and calf problems last term after missing almost the entire 2017-18 season due to a metatarsal fracture.

Rumours of retirement spread during April but the 33-year-old dismissed that possibility and regained fitness in time for the DFB-Pokal triumph over in late May.

Three pre-season appearances have followed, giving the World Cup winner confidence for the campaign ahead.

"I feel really good right now," Neuer told the official website.

"I'm not in any pain and can take part in everything we're doing. I'm really looking forward to the new season."

Neuer's authoritative presence on the pitch will be crucial for the Bundesliga champions following the loss of several experienced players.

Arjen Robben, Franck Ribery, Rafinha and Mats Hummels have left since the end of last season, making space for new leaders to emerge.

"We've got a lot of players who are established and know each other well, but also some guys who will have bigger roles to play because of the departures," Neuer said.

"They have to prove they can take on leadership roles."

Bayern rotated their squad to give game time to younger players like Jann-Fiete Arp during their pre-season tour to the USA.

Arp, 19, was particularly impressive from the wing and Neuer has plenty of praise for the youngster going into the new season.

"He's very alert and wants to show what he’s got immediately," said the Germany international. "He’s eager to learn. We have a different pace in training that you can’t compare with Hamburg, but he wants to win the duels and show what he’s got up front."

Bayern boss Niko Kovac was also pleased with the youngster's displays.

"Fiete's done very well in both games," he said after his side's 3-1 victory over Real. "We want to use pre-season to see him in different positions. He's very committed in training and in our matches. He makes a lot of effort and tries to do everything right. We'll see what the future holds for him."