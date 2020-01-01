'I'm not talking nonsense' - Pele denies claims depression left him housebound

The 79-year-old's son Edinho had said the Brazil and Santos legend was unable to leave the house following hip problems

legend Pele has responded to reports that he had become depressed and unable to leave his house, dismissing the rumours as being made up.

The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner, now 79, walks with a frame due to long-term hip issues.

In February, his son Edinho suggested Pele’s frailty had led to him becoming embarrassed to leave the house, but he now says these reports were overblown.

“This depression thing, I don’t know if I was misunderstood,” he explained to CNN Brazil.

“I’ve had some injuries in the past few years. I was operated on, which hindered me from doing commercials or appearing in public.

“People got concerned, and I thank them very much for that. But then someone came up with this story that I was depressed.

“I arrived here [for the interview] with the help of a walker. I’m fine, but of course, I can’t ride a bike.

“Maybe when I was injured and had to do an interview, I mentioned I was sad about it. But thank God I’m making a good recovery, I’m fine.

“I had a swollen tendon that forced me to medicate. It hurt a little and made movement a little difficult. But thank God I’m conscious – and not talking nonsense.”

While Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo stake their claims to be considered the greatest players ever, for many fans, Pele is the man against whom their achievements are measured.

With three World Cups to his name, including one won at the age of 17, he may seem to have been destined for greatness – but he says he never saw such a glittering career coming.

"I never imagined I would be big [in football],” he admitted.

“When Santos asked about taking me from BAC (Bauru AC, one of Pele's youth clubs) to train at Santos, I thought it was a joke, I was 13, 14 and I wasn't even making the first team there.

“But I went and got approved, I thought I was dreaming.

"I remember my father taking me to the Bauru bus station so I could go to train at Santos. It looked like something from another world, and now players are able to take private jets to go around.

“Life can be funny sometimes."