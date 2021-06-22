The Chelsea striker has no plans to call time on his international career after the European Championship

Olivier Giroud has declared that "grandpa is not dead" while insisting that he still has the desire to continue with the France national team.

Giroud was named in Didier Deschamps' squad for the European Championship despite a frustrating 2020-21 campaign at Chelsea which saw his playing time reduced significantly under Thomas Tuchel.

The 34-year-old is also struggling for minutes at international level following the return of Karim Benzema , with his sole appearance at the Euros so far coming from the bench in a 1-1 draw with Hungary on matchday two.

What's been said?

It has been suggested that Giroud might call time on his France career at the end of the tournament, but the experienced forward has put pay to those rumours ahead of their final Group F outing against Portugal in midweek.

"I'm not finished, far from it. Count on me, grandpa is not dead!" Giroud told Le Figaro . "I'm almost 35 but have the hunger of a 20-year-old guy."

The Blues star added on the strong competition for places within Les Bleus' squad: "The France team has a fairly incredible strike force, but I have a card to play because there are no other players with my profile. I am here to respond and bring what I want.

"I know how to do it with the team. I have the desire and, if the young people want to move me, they will have to be ready too."

Giroud's international record

Giroud was called up to the France squad for the first time in 2011 at the age of 25 while on the books of Montpellier, and made his debut in a friendly clash with the United States.

He has since racked up a total of 107 appearances for his country, scoring 44 goals, which puts him second in their all-time scorers list behind Arsenal legend Thierry Henry (51).

Giroud has featured in five major tournaments with France, helping them reach the Euro 2016 final before also playing a key role in their run to glory at the World Cup in Russia two years later.

