The Argentine is confident the Ligue 1 side can compete for "every title" upon his arrival in the French capital

Lionel Messi says he is excited to play alongside the world's "best players" after joining Paris Saint-Germain.

The Argentina star signed a two-year contract with an option for a third after leaving Barcelona this summer.

The move sees him reunite with ex-Barca team-mate Neymar and France striker Kylian Mbappe and the forward is excited to feature alongside the pair.

What has been said?

Asked about combining with the two attackers at Parc des Princes, Messi told reporters: "I am very happy. It's crazy.

"I had a lot of envy; but I'm going to play with the best players in the world, and that's always good."

Messi targets Champions League title with PSG

PSG are looking to win back the Ligue 1 title this season after losing out to Lille last term, while the club's great ambition is to lift the Champions League crown.

Messi, who won the European title four times with Barcelona, is confident his side can embark on a serious challenge for major silverware in 2021-22, saying: "Truly. I feel this club is ready to fight for every title.

"My only will now is to start training with my new team-mates. I still want to win, as I wanted it in the first moment of my career. I want to keep winning titles and that is why I came here to this club."

He added: "This team is ready. There are some new transfers, but they have been close and are ready [to win the Champions League]. I have just come here to help. My dream is to win this trophy again and I think Paris is the best place to do so."

