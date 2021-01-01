Iheanacho: Why I like to play along with Vardy at Leicester City

The Nigeria international has been in fine form this season and has expressed his desire to have the 34-year-old as his strike partner

Leicester City centre-forward Kelechi Iheanacho has highlighted a number of reasons why he likes to play along with Jamie Vardy.

The Nigeria international has been delivering impressive performances for the King Power Stadium outfit this season.

The 24-year-old attacker has bagged seven goals, including his strike against Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday, and provided four assists in 26 appearances across all competitions.

Iheanacho is delighted with his contribution to the Foxes and revealed his desire to play along with Vardy, who won the Premier League Golden Boost last season, rather than serving as his back-up.

“It’s a bit difficult for the manager because he needs to use everybody, and then we have to have an impact,” Iheanacho said, as per Independent.

“I need to wait for my time but I’m confident with how things are going right now. I just have to keep working hard and keep taking the opportunities.

“I like playing with him (Vardy) because he can run in behind and gives me options, or he can get the ball and go deep. I like playing with him but when he’s not around I can play by myself.

“I’m happy with the goals that are coming now. I feel good.”

Leicester have eight players on the sidelines, including Harvey Barnes, James Maddison and Ayoze Perez, which has helped Iheanacho to enjoy more playing time in recent weeks.

The Super Eagles forward wants to make meaningful impacts for the Foxes in order to make the absent players ‘proud.’

“We have injuries but we have players who can do the job, so we just need to keep our heads up and be hungry,” he continued.

“We have so many quality players, these players are massive, we really miss them and all of their individual qualities.

“We need to come out and represent them so well so that when they watch from home they are proud of us and so we are in a good place when they recover and come back.”

Iheanacho will be expected to be part of Nigeria’s squad for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against the Republic of Benin and Lesotho later in the month.