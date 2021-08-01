Iheanacho and Daka were 'exceptional' - Rodgers raves about Leicester City strikers

The Foxes boss was full of praise for the Nigeria and Zambia internationals after they both scored in a pre-season game

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has labelled new signing Paston Daka as a “natural striker” after his partnership with Kelechi Iheanacho helped his team to come from behind to secure a 3-3 draw against Queens Park Rangers on Saturday.

The Foxes found themselves trailing at half-time after Charlie Austin scored for QPR in the 45th minute, and they were 2-0 down courtesy of a 55th-minute strike from Yoann Barbet.

City then started their comeback in the 75th minute when Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall fired home a loose ball to reduce the deficit before Daka, who signed for Leicester from Red Bull Salzburg, slotted home his maiden goal to make it 2-2

However, Rob Dickie once again put QPR in the lead with eight minutes left on the clock.

As Leicester looked to suffer defeat in the match at Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium at Loftus Road, the Zambian forward fuelled their comeback, as he won a penalty after being fouled by Seny Dieng, and up-stepped Nigeria striker Iheanacho to make it 3-3.

Rodgers has hailed Daka’s performance, saying he was calm when taking his goal and amazing when winning the penalty and further raved about his partnership with Iheanacho.

“As soon as he’s in that goalscoring position, he's so calm and not even thinking, even though he's right-footed, he just slots it away with his left foot,” Rodgers explained of Daka to the club’s official website.

“You see that natural goalscoring instinct and then his speed to get to the ball for the penalty, I never thought he was going to get there, but he showed great pace. He won the penalty, so it was a good performance by him.

“I think that's what he is, he's a goalscorer. I thought him and Kels combined very, very well. They were looking for each other and some of their play was exceptional. The goalscorers, I think when it hits the back of the net, it gives them confidence and gives them that energy.”

On the goal by Daka, which he was set up by Marc Albrighton, Rodgers explained: “It was great ability by Albrighton. From wide, he's cut inside and he's made a great pass. He's always looking to penetrate the line with the pass and Patson when he’s away, it was like everything we've seen when we've watched him.”

On Iheanacho getting his first goal in pre-season, Rodgers said: “Kels [Kelechi Iheanacho] gets his one from the penalty and it was, overall, very good. QPR are a good side. You can see they’re a little bit ahead of us in terms of fitness so far. But overall, I was delighted with the game.”

Leicester will next take on Villarreal at King Power Stadium on Wednesday before their Community Shield clash against Manchester City on August 7.