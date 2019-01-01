Iheanacho axed from Leicester City squad

The Nigeria striker has failed to make the Foxes’ 18-man squad for their meeting with Sheffield United in the Premier League on Saturday

Kelechi Iheanacho appears to have reached new lows at after being overlooked completely from the Foxes’ squad for their Premier League clash with on Saturday.

Brendan Rodgers’ side revealed their starting XI and substitutes ahead of their gameweek three fixture, with no place for the 22-year-old hitman.

Iheanacho’s absence comes as a surprise considering the club’s dearth of striking options.

’s Islam Slimani completed a move to AS on loan earlier this week, while summer signing Ayoze Perez has been used in more of a support role by Rodgers since his arrival from .

The exit of Shinji Okazaki to Malaga earlier this year had appeared to leave Iheanacho as Leicester’s go-to foil for leading man Jamie Vardy, but the striker has been overlooked completely for the meeting with the Blades, leaving City without a recognised frontman on the bench.

Saturday’s news is the latest setback for Iheanacho since leaving for the King Power Stadium in 2017.

He managed just three goals in his first season with the East Midlanders, and followed that up with one goal in 30 league outings last term, before being overlooked for ’s squad.