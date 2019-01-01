Iheanacho and Ndidi frustrated as Norwich City hold title-chasing Leicester City

Both Nigerians were handed starting roles as the Canaries halted the hosts nine-match winning streak at King Power Stadium

Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi were on parade for in Saturday’s 1-1 draw with .

The Foxes, who are among the frontrunners for this season’s English top-flight diadem were hoping to make it 10 wins from 10 games across all competitions.

However, they were shocked in the 26th minute as Teemu Pukki gave the visitors a well-deserved lead.

What a finish from the great man! 💪 pic.twitter.com/yKHjFc4tWm — Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) December 14, 2019

Emi Buendia slipped the ball through to an unmarked Pukki who made his run into the penalty area before beating Kasper Schmeichel in goal.

It took Brendan Rodgers’ men 12 minutes to even the score as Tim Krul turned the ball into his own net from Jamie Vardy's header.

In the second half, Norwich City put up a solid defensive display to deny the Foxes maximum points and it is a major setback for their title aspirations.

While Ndidi was on parade for the entire duration of the match, his compatriot Iheanacho lasted for 39 minutes before making way for Demarai Gray.

Despite dropping points at home, Leicester remain second on the log with 39 points from 17 matches – 10 points below leaders .

They travel to Goodison Park for Wednesday’s English League Cup fixture against before trying for size at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.