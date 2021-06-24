The Frenchman's main legal representative has discussed the possibility of the midfielder returning to Italy

Tiemoue Bakayoko's agent Andy Bara has invited Milan to sign the Chelsea outcast on a permanent deal, insisting "if the opportunity arises, we will do everything".

Bakayoko is poised to return to Chelsea after spending the 2020-21 season on loan at Napoli, who decided against signing him outright.

The Frenchman still has one year remaining on his contract at Stamford Bridge, having initially been snapped up from Monaco for £40 million ($56m) in 207, but hasn't made an appearance for the Blues since his debut season, and his main legal representative is ready to arrange a deal for him to head back to Italy.

What's been said?

Bakayoko's first loan spell away from Chelsea was at Milan in 2018-19, and Bara says the Rossoneri could try to sign him permanently before the summer transfer window slams shut.

“Milan are looking for a player with his characteristics and it’s likely that they can make a proposal,” The 26-year-old's agent told Calcio Mercato. “At the moment, Tiemoue is a Chelsea player, but there’s a possibility to change his shirt and go to an Italian team.

“Milan are a great team and if the opportunity arises, we will do everything possible to bring him to the Rossoneri.

“[Paolo] Maldini and [Frederic] Massara know him, they know what he can give.”

Pressed on the possibility of another loan deal, Bara responded: “I don’t think he will leave on loan like he did with Napoli, his contract doesn’t allow it. I don’t know the price at the moment, I don’t decide on this and it wouldn’t be serious to talk about it. Chelsea set the price.

“Milan and Chelsea are friends, if they want to do something, I’m sure they will eventually do it.”

Bakayoko's first stint at Milan

Bakayoko moved to Milan in the summer of 2018 with his reputation in tatters after an underwhelming first year at Chelsea, but managed to silence some of his critics by showing glimpses of his best form at San Siro.

The midfielder played 41 games across all competitions for the Rossoneri, helping them finish fifth in Serie A to qualify for the Europa League.

The bigger picture

Milan did not take up their €35 million (£30m/$42m) purchase option on Bakayoko after his maiden campaign in Italy, but could well snap him up for a reduced fee in the current coronavirus-affected market.

The one-time France international rejoined Monaco on loan for the duration of 2019-20 before spending last term on Napoli's books, and it appears certain that Chelsea will once again have no use for him in their upcoming campaign.

Thomas Tuchel already has a plethora of high-quality options in the middle of the park, meaning a permanent move for Bakayoko could suit both parties, but it remains to be seen whether Milan will submit a formal offer.

