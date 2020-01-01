‘If Sancho keeps his head he’ll have a top career’ – Dortmund winger’s success no surprise to Matondo

A man who grew up alongside the England international at Manchester City, and is also now in Germany, expects a 20-year-old star to shine

Jadon Sancho is destined to enjoy a “top career” if he “can keep his head and do the right things”, says Rabbi Matondo, with the winger’s success coming as no surprise to a man who knows him well.

A meteoric rise to prominence has been enjoyed by a highly-rated forward who took the brave decision to head for in 2017.

Sancho walked away from ’s academy at that stage, with a young hopeful believing that senior opportunities would be easier to come by outside of .

That big career call has been more than justified in Dortmund, with the talented 20-year-old now a senior international and established part of an ambitious outfit.

Matondo is treading a similar path, having made his way from City to , and the international believes anything is possible for Sancho if he remains grounded and avoids getting caught up in the hype that has already generated intense talk of interest from Manchester United.

“With the pandemic and the situation we’re in, we tend to stay apart. We do speak now and then,” Matondo told talkSPORT of his former City colleague.

“He’s doing very well and I’m proud of him, and I always believed he would do what he’s doing, because he’s always had that ability [since] being with him at Manchester City.

“It’s helped me having him here, because before I came – and he knew I was coming – we had a good long chat about everything here and what Germany is like and he gave me confidence that I could start to achieve what he’s achieving.

“He’s doing well. It’s an aim for me to start pushing and helping Schalke and hopefully I can do that.

“Everyone that knows Jadon and grew up around him or played with him knew how talented he is. You never ever questioned his talent. When you know football and you see Jadon play, you know already that, if he can keep his head and do the right things both on and off the field, he can have a top career and he’s proving that right now.

“You see straight away in the Bundesliga that they like playing a lot of young talents. When Jadon came out and [seeing what] he’s currently doing, everyone had that belief in themselves and [anyone] who had the option to come to Germany thought it would be right for them.

“I feel like they produce good young players in Germany, whether they’re from Germany or different areas of the world. They do like to push young players, so I feel the Bundesliga is good for young players and [for trying] to establish yourself.”

Sancho did face questions of his form early in 2020-21, with the incessant links to United considered by many to have provided an unwelcome distraction, but he has been among the goals for club and country of late and will be looking to help Dortmund rediscover their spark in Bundesliga and competition.