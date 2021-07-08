'If I played centre-back, I'd hit him' - Mourinho not worried about future Ronaldo face-offs

The Portuguese coach is not worried about coming up against his former Real Madrid charge in Serie A

Jose Mourinho says Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo has no reason to fear his presence in Italy.

Mourinho has returned to Serie A to take charge of Roma, meaning he will come up against his former Real Madrid player next season.

The Portuguese coach was asked if his compatriot should be worried about facing him again, but he joked that the 36-year-old is lucky he will be in the dugout and not lining up in defence.

What has been said?

"No, because I'm not playing at centre-back," he said.

"Had I played centre-back, I'd have hit him, but unfortunately I'm not good enough and I'm too old to play against him."

Mourinho dismisses Conte comparisons

Mourinho enjoyed a successul first spell in Serie A, having coached Inter between 2008 and 2010.

He guided the club to two domestic league titles as well as Champions League success.

Inter had not won a single trophy since Mourinho's exit until Antonio Conte took charge and guided them to another Serie A crown last season.

Mourinho has insisted there is no point in comparing the two managers, however, saying: "There are some coaches in the club's history that you should never compare to others.

"At Roma, for example, don't compare Fabio Capello or Nils Liedholm to other coaches. For Inter, never compare others to Helenio Herrera or me, because you can't do that."

