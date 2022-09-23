'If I didn't have my backside I'd be at Yeovil!' - McGinn reveals surprise secret to Premier League success

Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn has claimed his backside has helped him reach the heights of the Premier League.

WHAT HAPPENED? McGinn has claimed the reason he has forged out a Premier League career is due to his unusually large bum. He claims the ass-et helps him as he isn't as technically gifted as other midfielders in the league.

WHAT HE SAID: Speaking to the BBC, McGinn said: "I always say if I didn't have my backside I'd be at Yeovil - no disrespect to Yeovil! It's something I try to use to my strengths, I am not the same as any midfield player in the Premier League. I'm not as neat and tidy as them all. I'm certainly different and that's something that has helped me in my career. I try and stay unique."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Yeovil responded to the dig from McGinn by asking him if he is free in December, when the World Cup is on after Scotland failed to qualify for the tournament earlier this year. They said: "Fancy a trip to Huish Park in late November or December, John? Don’t think you’ll be too busy…" Ouch!

WHAT NEXT FOR McGINN? The midfielder will try and help Aston Villa pick up steam after a lacklustre start to the season which has seen them pick up seven points in as many games.