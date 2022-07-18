Iceland vs France: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

In their last match of the opening round, the former can still seal a quarter-final berth - but only with a win over their rampant opponents

France will face Iceland on Monday in their third contest at this year's UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 tournament. The pair play out their final game in Group D.

The former are already through to the quarter-finals, while the latter lie second - and know that a win would guarantee them a place in the last eight too.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

TV channel, live stream and how to watch

Team news and rosters

Position Iceland roster Goalkeepers S. Sigurðardóttir, Ívarsdóttir, Rúnarsdóttir Defenders Atladóttir, Viðarsdóttir, Viggósdóttir, I. Sigurðardóttir, Gísladóttir, Arnardóttir, Gunnlaugsdóttir, Árnadóttir Midfielders Jónsdóttir, Gunnarsdóttir, Vilhjálmsdóttir, Brynjarsdóttir, Magnúsdóttir, Jóhannsdóttir, Albertsdóttir, Andradóttir Forwards Thorvaldsdottir, Jensen, Guðmundsdóttir, Jónsdóttir

Two draws have put Iceland in the encouraging position of second-place in Group D, with France inflicting defeats upon their other rivals elsewhere.

However they will need a result to make the next round - and a good one at that, with neither Italy or Belgium likely to be playing for a draw.

Predicted Iceland starting XI: Sigurdardottir; Atladottir, Viggosdottir, Arnadottir, Gisladottir; G. Jonsdottir, Brynjarsdottir, Gunnarsdottir; S. Jonsdottir, Vilhalmsdottir, Thorvaldsdottir.

Position France roster Goalkeepers Chavas, Lerond, Peyraud-Magnin Defenders Renard, Torrent, Tounkara, Karchaoui, Bacha, Bathy, Périsset, Cissoko Midfielders Palis, Toletti, Geyoro, Bilbault, Dali Forwards Katoto, Mateo, Diani, Malard, Baltimore, Sarr, Cascarino

Two wins in two have put France very much among the favourites to reach Wembley at the end of the month - but it has not been the perfect run to the knockout stages for them.

That is in no small part down to the injury suffered by Marie-Antoinette Katoto, who will miss the rest of the tournament with an ACL issue. It's a blow to her nation, with the talented star having been an immaculate presence so far.

Predicted France starting XI: Peyraud-Magnin; Perisset, Mbock, Renard, Karchaoui; Geyoro, Bilbault, Toletti; Diani, Cascarino, Sarr.

Last five results

Iceland results France results Italy 1-1 Iceland (Jul 14) France 2-1 Belgium (Jul 14) Belgium 1-1 Iceland (Jul 10) France 5-1 Italy (Jul 10) Poland 1-3 Iceland (Jun 29) France 7-0 Vietnam (Jul 1) Czech Republic 0-1 Iceland (Apr 12) France 4-0 Cameroon (Jun 25) Belarus 0-5 Iceland (Apr 7) France 1-0 Slovenia (Apr 12)

Head-to-head