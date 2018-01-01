Icardi's wife & agent Wanda Nara drops big contract hint as Real Madrid hopes fade

The striker has been in excellent form thus far this season and now looks set to put pen to paper amid talk of interest from Los Blancos

Mauro Icardi's agent Wanda Nara has hinted that he is poised to sign a new contract at Inter Milan.

The Argentine has been heavily linked with an exit from the Serie A giants in recent months, having scored 119 goals in 200 games for the club.

Real Madrid are understood to be interested in securing the striker, having failed to replace the goals of Cristiano Ronaldo in the summer .

The Portuguese superstar moved to Juventus, and Real chose not replace him with a so-called 'Galactico' signing, instead acquiring Mariano Diaz from Lyon.

Icardi has a release clause of €110 million (£98m/$124m) but Inter are keen to tie him down to new terms to ensure that a bid does not materialise.

Wanda Nara, his wife and his representative, tweeted on Friday : "It is 00:30 and I'm still here to read the pages of the renewal."

She then tagged her husband in the tweet, suggesting that an agreement over new terms is imminent.

Real, meanwhile, are struggling for goals this season, with Karim Benzema their top scorer in the league with just five.

They drew another blank in midweek as they suffered their heaviest home European defeat against CSKA Moscow, losing 3-0 .

Inter, meanwhile, were eliminated from the Champions League in midweek, as they drew 1-1 with PSV Eindhoven. Tottenham's 1-1 draw with Barcelona thus ensured the Italian club dropped into the Europa League.

Icardi has been in fine form this season, however, scoring 12 goals in 18 games.

He has repeatedly been linked away from Inter, with Barcelona and Chelsea both mooted as potential suitors, but the Serie A side will hope a new deal will deter any more speculation.