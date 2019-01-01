Ibrahimovic urges Kane to leave 'normal' Tottenham if he wants to win trophies

A striker who once competed against the Spurs star during his time at Manchester United believes the England captain needs to consider a switch

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has told Harry Kane that he needs to leave “normal” Tottenham in order to challenge for trophies and fulfil his true potential.

The England captain is a product of Spurs’ academy system and a talisman the club’s loyal fanbase revel in hailing as one of their own.

His commitment to the cause in north London has never been in doubt, with another long-term contract signed in the summer of 2018.

He is, however, 25 years of age, with nearly 200 goals to his name and yet to add any major honours to his collection.

Two Premier League Golden Boots represent the height of his club achievements to date, and a former rival believes he may need to consider a switch in order to secure the success his talent deserves.

Ex-Manchester United frontman Ibrahimovic, who is now on the books of MLS side the LA Galaxy, told Bethard: “When I was in England, I saw him play. I think he is a good striker. He's still developing, he's doing good things.

“But I always say, playing in a big club, performing good is different from playing in... with all respect to Tottenham, a 'normal' club.

“I think he can make it. He just needs to make the move, and people will remember you for what you win.

“So if he wants to win, then yes, I think he needs to change.”

Big-money moves for Kane have been mooted in the past.

His name is regularly mentioned among the list of so-called ‘Galacticos’ that Real Madrid have their eye on.

Barcelona will also be in the market for a long-term successor to Luis Suarez at some stage, while Manchester United have been credited with holding an interest in the not too distant past.

Kane is, however, part of the Tottenham set-up for now and will hope to prove that he can land top honours while in his current surroundings.

He is unable to aid that cause at present, though, with an untimely ankle injury expected to keep him out of action until March.