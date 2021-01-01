Ibrahimovic scolded me for being overweight - Hernandez

The full-back says the 39-year-old is an encouraging voice in the dressing room at San Siro

AC Milan left-back Theo Hernandez says Zlatan Ibrahimovic told him off for being overweight on his return from holiday.

The 23-year-old has been a key player for the San Siro side this season, making 33 appearances in all competitions.

But Hernandez says he was not in the best shape when he reported back to the club after a break and the extra weight did not escape the Swedish striker's attention.

What has been said?

He told Sportweek : "He gave us courage, gives us lots of advice and sometimes even scolds us - but always to motivate us.

"When I came back from vacation, he told me: 'Where are you going with 90 kilos here?' I was a bit fatter...

"But he also told me that I am strong and that I have to become the best, but that I have to work hard.

"We follow him, and in training we give everything, always. All together. It has been an incredible year, we are having an incredible year. And the credit belongs to everyone."

Ibra's impact this season

Ibrahimovic has been crucial in Milan's fight for the Serie A title this year.

The 39-year-old has scored 14 goals in as many games in the Italian top-flight for Stefano Pioli's team.

The Rossoneri sit second in the table but trail leaders and city rivals Inter by six points.

What next for Milan?

Milan are still in contention for the Europa League, having drawn 1-1 with Manchester United in the first leg of the last-16 tie on Thursday.

Pioli's team face sixth-place Napoli in Serie A on Sunday before they face United in the return fixture on March 18.

