Ibrahimovic 'dangled teammate out of hotel window' at Juventus - Mutu

Adrian Mutu has recalled Zlatan Ibrahimovic pulling a terrifying prank on their Juventus teammate by dangling him out of a window.

Ibrahimovic pranked Blasi

Mutu was by his side

Zlatan spent two seasons in Turin

WHAT HAPPENED? On a training retreat in Austria, Manuele Blasi had apparently said Ibrahimovic and Mutu were 'out of it' after he saw them cheekily hitting then-Juventus star Pavel Nedved on the back of his head. In order to 'punish' the midfielder, they pulled the prank on him.

WHAT THEY SAID: Recalling the incident on a Romanian podcast, as quoted by Football Italia, Mutu said: "Zlatan told me to open the door in our room. I looked outside, we were on the second floor. Blasi crossed the corridor, Zlatan grabs him, takes him into the room and pushes him out of the window.

"When Ibrahimovic got his hands on you, there was nothing you could do, because he was big and really strong. He dangled Blasi out of the window, holding him just from his feet, and said: ‘Anything more to comment?’ Blasi was shouting, I kept hold of Zlatan. When he got back inside, he instantly burst into tears and said: ‘You lot are not healthy in the head, what kind of prank is that?'"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Sweden legend Zlatan spent two seasons in Turin between 2004 and 2006 before leaving for Inter. Mutu left Juve after just one season, while Blasi departed in 2007.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR IBRA? The 41-year-old forward underwent a knee surgery immediately after AC Milan lifted the Serie A title last season and is not expected to be back on the pitch before the new year.