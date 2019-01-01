Ibrahim Amadou: Norwich City sign Sevilla midfielder on loan

The 26-year-old defensive midfielder has joined the Carrow Road outfit, becoming the fifth acquisition by the Canaries

Newly-promoted Premier League side have announced the signing of Ibrahim Amadou on a season-long loan from .

The -born French midfielder, who joined the Spanish club in the summer of 2018 on a four-year contract, made 32 league appearances for the side last season.

On Wednesday, he completed a temporary move to the Carrow Road outfit, becoming the fifth signing by the side after Patrick Roberts, Ralf Fahrmann, Josip Drmic and Sam Byram.

Amadou is delighted with the move and looks forward to the new challenge in the English top-flight.

“I’m happy to play for Norwich because I know they just got promoted to the Premier League with a lot of points in the Championship,” he told the club website.

“It’s a new challenge for me and I would like to discover more about the Premier League. When I was young, it was a dream to play in the Premier League but the more I grew up, the more it became an objective.

“I had this opportunity right now and I’ve decided to take it. I will try to do my best in the Premier League. I had interest from clubs in other countries, but my priority was to play in the Premier League.

“I’ve spoken to the [Head] Coach. He seems like a good coach who will give me the opportunity to play. I will have to show what I can do and make a good impression.”

Amadou has played for French sides Nancy and before teaming up with Sevilla.

The midfielder could make his debut for Norwich when they open their 2019-20 Premier League campaign against on Friday.