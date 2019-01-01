'I would've had 31!' - Mourinho responds as Guardiola overtakes him with 26 trophy wins

The Manchester City boss moved ahead of the Portuguese following Sunday's Premier League title triumph, but the 56-year-old claims he's not bothered

Jose Mourinho has insisted he is not focused on the numbers after Pep Guardiola overtook him in the trophy stakes, claiming he would have had more titles had he not moved clubs during his managerial career.

The boss moved onto 26 following his Premier League title triumph, adding to the and Community Shield he had already won in the 2018-19 season.

Guardiola can add a 27th trophy to his collection if his City side beat in the final, which takes place at Wembley on May 18.

Mourinho, meanwhile, still boasts an impressive CV with 25 trophies despite his struggles towards the end of his time in charge at .

The Portuguese, who was sacked by the Red Devils in December after a dismal start to the 2018-19 campaign, has won titles in , , and , with his last trophy being the with United in 2017.

And when it was put to him that Guardiola had now passed his tally with his latest Premier League title win, Mourinho claimed that he would have had more trophies to his name had he not moved clubs when at both and .

When asked if it annoys him that he is now behind the City boss, Mourinho told L'Equipe: "No, no, this reminds me that I'm there with 25 titles.

"When I won the with Porto and Inter, if I had stayed the following season, I would have played the European Super Cup, the Club World Cup, the national Super Cups, and I would have had 31 titles.

"Maybe I'm not so focused on the numbers!"

Mourinho also commented on star Nicolas Pepe's progress, with the winger having been linked with a summer switch to Old Trafford.

Asked whether he's at Neymar and Kylian Mbappe's level, the 56-year-old added: "He's played almost all the games and has been decisive for his team. But speaking of Mbappe and Neymar, you're talking about two of the best players in the world.

"If he hadn't been suspended for three matches, Mbappe would be the top scorer in Europe, I think. Neymar, with his injury, has only had half a season.

"But these are players of another dimension. [Lille sporting director] Luis [Campos], when he speaks to me of Kylian, his eyes shine! He's not a diamond of which we say: 'He can do this or that.'

"No, he's already done it! The question is where he will go, he is so young and has a significantly margin of progression."