‘I wasn’t sure it hit my hand’ - Leicester City star Iheanacho reacts to VAR decision

The Nigeria international discussed his strike which was disallowed by VAR in the Premier League

striker Kelechi Iheanacho stated he was not sure what happened when his effort was ruled out in their 1-0 loss to on Friday.

The Super Eagles star thought he had given the Foxes the lead after firing into the bottom corner of the net moments into the second half.

VAR, however, chalked off the effort as the 23-year-old striker was adjudged to have handled the ball in the build-up to the strike.

The former forward admitted he has not watched the replay.

“Obviously, that wasn’t a goal from VAR, but I haven’t watched the replay. I thought it hit the defender’s shoulder, but I wasn’t sure it hit my hand,” he told LCFC TV.

“If that’s the rule, there’s nothing we can do about it. We just move on. It’s disappointing, it’s disappointing for us, but as I said before, we just move on to the next one and make sure we get the points that we need.”

Iheanacho has urged his side to put the defeat behind them and aim for victory when they take on in the fifth round of their tie on March 4.

“At this point, there is not a lot, because we’ve got 10 games left and the FA Cup,” Iheanacho continued.

“We need to be focused and we need to work hard and make sure we get our mentality right to make sure we get the points that we need.”

Iheanacho has scored eight goals and provided four assists in 16 appearances this season across all competitions.