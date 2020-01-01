'I was p*ssed off!' - Kalou coronavirus breach left German football chief Seifert furious

The Ivory Coast forward has been suspended by Hertha Berlin after posting a video where he flouted coronavirus distancing guidelines

German Football League (DFL) managing director Christian Streich says he was “really p*ssed off” at Salomon Kalou for flouting coronavirus social distancing guidelines.

The 34-year-old has been suspended by and now seems likely to leave the club after posting a video which showed him ignoring many of the rules set out by the DFL.

Kalou greeted his team-mates with handshakes, and ignored a request from a doctor to leave a room where defender Jordan Torunarigha was being tested for Covid-19.

The former , and forward was heavily criticised by the club and has since apologised for his conduct.

"I was really p*ssed because hundreds of people worked tens of thousands of hours to make it possible to continue the season,” Streich said of the incident.

"I was upset, too. But the club reacted accordingly and the player apologised, so I don't want to kick him publicly again. This should have been a last wake-up call."

Hertha made no attempt to disguise their fury with Kalou, and stressed that measures would be taken to ensure the incident wasn’t repeated.

"Salomon Kalou has given the impression in his video that the Hertha BSC players do not take the social distancing and hygiene rules seriously on the part of the health authorities," a statement on the club's website read.

"Hertha BSC would like to state that this was the failure of a single player.

“The fact that other team members did not draw his attention to this misconduct and instead replied to the greeting by shaking hands shows that the regular references to the distance and hygiene rules must be even more intense."

With German football set to return from coronavirus lockdown on May 16, following distancing guidelines when not on the pitch will be crucial in ensuring the season can continue as planned.

Those plans have already taken a considerable hit with second-division Dynamo Dresden forced back into lockdown after two players tested positive for Covid-19.

Seifert said that with only two fixtures affected by the news, the season would go on as planned – but that if it happens at more clubs, their plans could be under threat.