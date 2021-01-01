'I wanted to go around the wall and I missed it' - Mahrez admits PSG winner as a miss-hit

The Algeria winger scored a second-half free kick to give Man City a vital 2-1 advantage after the first leg in Paris

Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez has admitted his match-winner against Paris Saint-Germain was a miss-hit.

Mahrez curled home a 25-yard free-kick that went through the PSG wall and beyond Keylor Navas to give Pep Guardiola's side a vital first-leg advantage in their Champions League semi-final.

However, the Algeria international has now confessed the ball did not go where he intended.

What did Mahrez say?

Speaking about his goal after the game, the former Leicester player told City's website: "I wanted to go around the wall to be honest and I missed it, it went between the two players and fortunately it was in.

"I was so happy, I knew we could win here and to score to make it 2-1 for the team was amazing."

Mahrez also revealed that team-mate Benjamin Mendy predicted Mahrez would score the winner 24 hours previously.

"It's all because of Ben," added Mahrez. "He asked God and God gave me this goal."

The bigger picture

Though there was a touch of fortune about Mahrez's goal, it was a fully deserved victory for Manchester City.

They were second best in the first half and found themselves 1-0 down at the break courtesy of Marquinhos' header.

However, whatever Guardiola said at half-time did the trick as the Premier League side dominated the second period, levelling through Kevin De Bruyne before Mahrez's free-kick winner.

City could seal the Premier League title this weekend if they win at Crystal Palace and other results go their way.

They will then turn their attentions to Tuesday's second leg against PSG at the Etihad, with a place in the final tantalisingly within reach.

