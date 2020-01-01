'I want to win a title with Tottenham before I die!' - Pochettino admits he wants Spurs return

The 48-year-old was sacked in November but is already dreaming of the day he can come back to north London

Mauricio Pochettino has admitted that he is dreaming of retracing his steps back to one day, revealing that he hopes to return and win a trophy that eluded him during his time in charge.

Pochettino transformed Spurs into one of the top sides in during his five years with the team, leading them to the brink of silverware but never getting over the final hurdle.

Tottenham once finished second and twice finished third in the Premier League under Pochettino's stewardship, and also reached the 2018-19 final in which the Lilywhites fell to current title holders .

But Pochettino's reign in north London turned sour in the 2019-20 season and the Argentine was sacked in November, with Jose Mourinho coming in as his replacement.

Pochettino has been out of management since then but has been linked with several jobs across Europe, most recently at Newcastle as the Magpies near a takeover by a Saudi Arabian consortium.

But the 48-year-old has revealed that he still carries a fondness for Tottenham and hopes one day to return and finish the work he started.

"It was an amazing journey that finished in the way that, of course, no one wants. But deeper in my chest, my soul, my heart - I am sure that we will cross [paths] again," Pochettino said on BT Sport.

"From the day that I left the club, my dream is to be back and to try to finish the work that we didn't finish.

"We were so close to winning the right trophies, the Premier League and the Champions League. But we stopped and, of course, I am looking forward to moving on. I am so motivated for the next project.

"But, deep inside, I would like to be back one day because the club is special. The fans are so special."

Though Pochettino knows that a return to Spurs isn't likely to happen for a while, he is hoping to eventually repay the support he received from fans in north London.

"Maybe in five years, maybe in 10 years, and now I'm going to conspire with the universe and to throw out the idea that before I die, I want to manage Tottenham again and try if possible to win one title," Pochettino said, "because I want to feel what it means to win one title with Tottenham.

"The fans are amazing and the love we received was amazing and that [would be] a good opportunity to pay back all the love they showed us from day one."