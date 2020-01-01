'I want to play for Arsenal' - Shanghai striker Ordega reveals dream move to England

The Nigerian has revealed her burning ambition to play for the Emirate Stadium outfit in the future, having spent the last season in China

Shanghai striker Francisca Ordega has admitted her dreams of playing for English Women's (WSL) giants in the future.

The 26-year-old completed a switch to the Chinese Women's Super League (CWSL) last January and has enjoyed a fantastic debut season for the Shanghai-based outfit.

The international has been an avid Arsenal fan and spoke up about her childhood support as well as idolizing Thierry Henry and how she’s grown as a striker.

The ex-Washington Spirit star will be hoping to inspire her Chinese side to glory in the new 2020 season despite the coronavirus pandemic, having helped them to second spot last term.

The winger, who previously played in the United States, , , and , revealed she hopes to join Arsenal in the future, having been a lifelong fan of the English club.

"Growing up with my football-loving brother [Samuel Ordega], I don't watch football or support any team or player then," Ordega said in a recent Instagram interview.



"He came home one day ranting about 'Igwe'. It was sometime in 2004, I think it was a game against where Henry scored four goals.

"The name 'Igwe' became a new song all over the house as my brother won't stop talking about him. So I asked 'who is this Igwe?', he told me stories about Henry's performance.



"I told him to take me next time he is going to see a game. The next game was a Premier League, I can't recall who Arsenal played but I followed him to the viewing center in our neighborhood because I wanted to know Igwe.



"When the game started, my brother was already lost and so focused on the game that he forgot I came with him to be shown 'Igwe'. Surprisingly, without being told immediately the camera zoomed in on Henry, I said to myself this must be 'Igwe' but I was waiting to see the name 'Igwe' inscribed on his shirt, all I saw on the shirt was Henry.



"I focused on him throughout the game because I fell in love with the way he played, his understanding of the game, his pace, his scoring ability, I just love everything about him that day.



"When he scored in that game, I screamed Igwe, that was when my brother realised he came with someone. At half-time, he asked 'who told you that was Igwe?' My reply was simple and straightforward, I said 'Igwe means King and on that pitch today, only Henry deserved to be called a King'. He laughed and said now you know why we called him Igwe.



"Since that day, I started watching him closely and I promised to be a player like him. I love players who can run so well with the ball. I am yet to meet him but I hope to meet him soon because he is my idol.

"If I am to play for any club in the English FA Women's Super League, it must be Arsenal because I love everything about the club."