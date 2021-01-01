‘I want to keep scoring in every game’ – Rangers’ Aribo revels in seventh Premiership goal

The Super Eagles star led Steven Gerrard's men to victory at Ibrox Stadium on Sunday with his stunning first-half strike

Rangers midfielder Joe Aribo said he aims to score in every game he plays in after he took his Premiership tally to seven goals after beating Hibernian on Sunday.

Aribo fired in a volley in the 20th minute which broke the deadlock at Ibrox Stadium before Ryan Kent’s second half effort secured maximum points for the hosts with a 2-1 victory.

The 24-year-old is enjoying his best goalscoring form in Scotland with seven goals in 27 league matches, four goals more than he scored in his debut campaign in 2019-20.

The Nigeria international’s stunning strike has drawn praise from manager Steven Gerrard who described it as ‘a good goal’ but in his personal assessment, Aribo said he had waited too long.

He had last scored against Dundee United back in February.

“It has been a long time coming,” Aribo told the club website. “I want to keep scoring goals in every single game I play so I'm happy for myself that I could get the opening goal for the team. It is nice finishing, I just watched it from Sky and I took my time to finish it.”

Sunday’s victory stretched Rangers’ unbeaten streak in the Scottish top-flight to 34 matches and the league champions are 20-points ahead of second-placed Celtic with four games remaining.

Aribo described the team spirit in Steven Gerrard’s team and how they have managed to maintain their impressive league run this season.

“We go into every single game knowing what we want to do. We want to get the three points, we want to put out a good performance and that's what we tried to do,” he added.

“We stayed strong, stayed together, kept fighting, kept pushing and we were able to get the three points at the end.”

Next up for Aribo and Leon Balogun's Rangers is a Scottish Cup fourth round fixture against fierce rivals Celtic at Ibrox Stadium on Saturday.