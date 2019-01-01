'I want to be like Cristiano Ronaldo' - Atletico Madrid wonderkid Joao Felix out to emulate his Portugal team-mate

The 19-year-old completed a record-breaking move to Diego Simeone’s side this summer and wants to take La Liga by storm

Joao Felix has revealed his admiration for fellow countryman Cristiano Ronaldo and says it would be "a dream" to have a career similar to the star.

Felix completed a €126 million (£113m/$142m) move to Atletico Madrid earlier in July after a breakthrough season with last term.

The forward also starred alongside Ronaldo as were crowned champions in June.

Speaking to ESPN , Felix admitted that he dreams of having a career like Ronaldo’s, who many see as one of the greatest footballers to have ever played the game.

"Cristiano Ronaldo has won five Ballon d'Or trophies and this is the dream of every player.

"Obviously I would like to be like Cristiano."

Felix was linked with a host of top clubs around Europe before completing his move to Atletico. He is expected to take up the role that Antoine Griezmann vacated when Barcelona paid his €120m (£107m/$134m) release clause earlier this summer .

When asked why he chose Atletico, Felix cited the incredible attacking players that have played for the club in recent years as a reason why the Liga side appealed to him.

"I saw the strikers that Atletico had and they were great players, great strikers. I want to be the next [in the list] and this is why I chose to come here."

Felix limped out of his first match with his new club earlier this month after sustaining an injury against Numancia.

But the injury was not a serious one and the former Benfica man recovered to score his first Atletico goal and assist two more in their 7-3 friendly win over last week.

Felix is one of nine new signings that Atletico have made in the transfer window in what has been a summer of change at the Wanda Metropolitano.

As well As Griezmann, star players Juanfran, Diego Godin, Lucas Hernandez and Rodri have all moved on, with Diego Simeone looking to refresh his team ahead of the new season.

Atletico are due to play three more friendlies against All-Stars, Atletico de San Luis and Juventus, before kicking off their league campaign against on August 18.