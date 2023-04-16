‘I’ve never seen this in my career’ - Hugo Lloris reacts to Tottenham fans BOOING Davinson Sanchez during Bournemouth defeat

Lloris, the captain of Tottenham Hotspur, sympathised with teammate Davinson Sanchez after the latter was jeered off the pitch.

Spurs lost 3-2 to Bournemouth at home

Sanchez received boos when brought off

Lloris backs teammate following the incident

WHAT HAPPENED? Spurs centre-back Davinson Sanchez got a hostile reception from the Spurs fans when the Colombian international was brought off just before the hour mark.

Sanchez was brought on in the 35th minute for Clement Lenglet after the French defender seemed to have injured his ankle in a tussle with Philip Billing.

However, when Bournemouth took the lead in the 51st minute, thanks to Dominic Solanke, the Spurs fans booed Sanchez. Indeed, he was at fault for letting Marnus Tavernier tee Solanke up for the goal.

WHAT THEY SAID: Following the defeat, Spurs skipper Lloris showcased support for Sanchez after he was brought off in the 58th minute for Arnaut Danjuma.

“I feel really bad for him," the Spurs keeper told BeIN Sports. "I’ve never seen this in my career. It started when he came on the pitch.

“He’s been fighting for Spurs for many many years now. The story is sad for the club, fans and the player.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: When Sanchez was brought off, not only did he receive the boos from the crowd, but Danjuma was greeted with an applause. He went on to score Spurs' second goal in the 88th minute.

The reaction of the Spurs fans could rather be a sign of disappointment at chairman Daniel Levy and how the club is being run under him.

This loss has seriously dented Spurs' chances of qualifying for the Champions League next season as they find themselves three points behind fourth-placed Manchester United, having played two extra games.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

(C)Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR SPURS? Spurs take on Newcastle and Manchester United in their next two games, who are third and fourth in the table respectively and are direct rivals for a Champions League spot next season.