'I think it's too early' - Henderson plays down Liverpool's Champions League favourite talk

The skipper looked to water down talk his side are primed to go back-to-back in Europe's premier club competition

skipper Jordan Henderson dismissed suggestions the Reds were favourites, saying it was too early for such talk.

The Reds begin the defence of their European title on Tuesday, making the trip to in their opening game in Group E.

But amid talk Jurgen Klopp's men were favourites to go back-to-back after their triumph against last season, Henderson said Liverpool were just focusing on continuing their impressive start to the campaign.

"I think it's too early to be saying stuff like that," Henderson told a news conference.

"For us, we've started the season really well and we just want to continue that on. We still feel that we can improve and get better.

"That's what we try to do [against Napoli], we try to give everything and start the campaign off really well."

Liverpool have made a perfect start to the Premier League season, winning their opening five games to open up an early five-point lead at the top.

While they may be targeted as champions of Europe, Henderson explained it was something the club had to deal with regardless.

"I feel as though being at Liverpool everybody wants to beat you anyway so it's the same for us. We want to beat anybody we play, they want to beat us," the midfielder said.

"For us it's the same as it always has been which is to give everything in every single game we play and we know that it will be a tough, tough game [against Napoli].

"They are a great side but we've got to concentrate on what we can do and if we perform to the level I know we can then we have a good opportunity to win the game."

Liverpool will be without Divock Origi, who is set to be sidelined for up to two weeks due to an ankle injury suffered in Saturday's 3-1 win over .

That could provide an opportunity for Rhian Brewster and Henderson backed the 19-year-old forward.

"Rhian's been really good pre-season, he was really strong, in training he's been really good. It gives us another option," he said.

"We've got a lot of strength in the squad but he's been doing really well and he just needs to continue in that way."