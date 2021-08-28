'I promise to leave everything on the pitch for you’ – Chelsea’s Baba Rahman delighted after Reading switch

The 27-year-old Black Star will feature for the Royals at Madejski Stadium for the entire 2021-22 campaign

Reading new signing Abdul Rahman Baba has promised to give everything for the team after completing a loan from Chelsea on Friday.

The 27-year-old Ghana left-back will spend the entire season with the Royals in the EFL Championships after Chelsea extended his contract but decided to loan him out, his fifth loan deal away from Stamford Bridge.

The Black Star has now taken to his social media pages to express his delight at the latest move.

“Absolutely delighted to have joined Reading,” Rahman wrote on his Twitter account. “Thanks to the fans for the great messages and support, means a lot to me and my family.

“I promise to leave everything on the pitch for you.”

The latest move will see Rahman play alongside Ghanaian compatriot and international colleague Andy Yiadom at Reading.

On announcing the arrival of Rahman, Reading said in a statement: “We are very pleased to confirm that left-back Baba Rahman has joined Reading Football Club on a season-long loan from Chelsea, subject to the normal ratification procedures from the relevant football authorities.

“The 27-year-old has represented the Blues in the Premier League and Champions League, as well as bringing with him top-flight experience in Germany, France, Spain, and Greece – and now embarks on a new challenge in Berkshire as a Royal!"

On his part, Reading coach Veljko Paunovic said: “It is no secret that recruiting an experienced left-back was a priority for us this summer, so I am delighted that we have managed to do this deal to bring Baba to Reading.

“He is a quick, strong, physical footballer who has a lot to offer to the club and the players around him. Baba was really keen to be part of our project and to test himself in this tough division and I am excited to see him playing for us.”

Baba will be in line to make his Reading debut when they travel to face Huddersfield at John Smith’s Stadium on Saturday.