'I loved Wenger's style' - Boyhood Arsenal fan Piatek idolised Henry & Bergkamp

The Poland international has been starring in Serie A over recent months, but grew up wanting to emulate the achievements of Premier League icons

striker Krzysztof Piatek has admitted to being a boyhood fan who “loved the style of Arsene Wenger” and idolised the likes of Thierry Henry and Dennis Bergkamp.

Growing up in his native , the prolific frontman harboured dreams of one day following in the footsteps of Premier League icons.

His career path is yet to lead him to , with his reputation currently being forged in .

Piatek is, however, prepared to admit that he wanted to grace the red and white in north London rather than the Rossoneri of Milan when taking his first tentative steps towards the top of the game.

The 23-year-old told Tuttosport during a Q&A session: “When I was a child I was an Arsenal fan.



“I loved the style of Wenger and I admired players like Thierry Henry and Dennis Bergkamp.”

Piatek has become a star in his own right.

He needed less than six months of a four-year contract at to earn himself a switch to San Siro in January.

An impressive return of 19 goals in 21 appearances convinced Milan to make their move, and their faith has been rewarded with another eight efforts in nine outings.

When the net is hit, Piatek has become synonymous with his gun-firing celebration and has earned the nickname ‘Il Pistolero’ in .

On that, he said: "My celebration? I did that after I scored a goal once and from that moment it remained the same.

“It's a habit now and it brings good luck so I am not going to change it.



“I see people go crazy for this celebration here in Italy. I loved Genoa. I had a good time there. I loved the sea, there was good weather and good cuisine.”

Piatek left Genoa in a €35 million (£30m/$40m) deal.

It is safe to assume that his price tag has risen again on the back of his early exploits with Milan.

That could keep him out of Arsenal’s clutches in the future, unless the Gunners decide to dig deep at some stage in order to try and land a frontman who always wanted to follow in the footsteps of Henry and Bergkamp in north London.