'I like VAR now!' - Salah revels in Liverpool's sixth Champions League success

The Egyptian forward helped the Reds to get their hands on European football's grandest prize, with his early penalty helping to down Tottenham

Mohamed Salah says he is now a fan of VAR after seeing benefit from a debateable penalty call in a 2-0 final win over .

There were just 30 seconds on the clock when the Reds were awarded an early spot-kick against Spurs.

Moussa Sissoko was adjudged to have handled in the box, with the ball ricocheting off his chest and onto his arm.

Questions have been asked of the decision to gift Jurgen Klopp’s side an early breakthrough, but Salah took full advantage of the opportunity to fire past Hugo Lloris.

The Egyptian forward told BT Sport afterwards: “Basically we are guaranteed VAR next season, but I like it now. So it's great to win the game.”

A showpiece event failed to live up to expectations, with both Liverpool and Spurs struggling to produce their best in testing conditions at the end of a long, hard season.

Salah and Co have no complaints, though, with a sixth European Cup heading back to Anfield.

Klopp had faced criticism at times heading into the contest for his failure to land major silverware with the Reds.

He has now brought a seven-year barren run for the club to a close, with his team righting their Champions League wrongs from 12 months ago against .

Salah was forced off in that game through injury after tangling with Blancos skipper Sergio Ramos, but he now has happy memories of the competition to cherish.

“Honestly I don't know what to say,” he said.

“Everybody's happy now, we've won the final. It's our second final in a row, and I got to play 90 minutes finally.

“There wasn't one great individual performance for anyone, but all the team were brilliant tonight. Congratulations to all of us and all the fans around the world.”

After seeing Salah net in the opening exchanges, Liverpool’s second came three minutes from time through Divock Origi.

Having missed out on the Premier League title to by a solitary point, Klopp’s men now have the reward they believe their efforts in 2018-19 have deserved.

Salah has also completed a meteoric rise from humble beginnings to the top of the European game.

He added: “I sacrificed a lot in my career, especially to leave my parents in Cairo to play football.

“To be an Egyptian in the Champions League, it's unbelievable. I'm very glad for that.”