'I like to hear the sound of my bike' - Everton boss Ancelotti savours chance to cycle

The Toffees gaffer wants to be fighting fit for the return of the Premier League as he hits the streets from a safe distance

Carlo Ancelotti believes he can emerge from the coronavirus pandemic lay-off in a healthier state than before the Premier League was paused.

The manager admits he has knee issues that were only worsening during his all-consuming daily work.

But with football on hold in England and across much of the globe, former , and boss Ancelotti is determined to do himself a major fitness favour.

Although he has duties to attend to, and is devouring series on Netflix and Apple TV, Ancelotti is making the most of his chance to walk and cycle, ensuring he gets his daily permitted exercise.

“When I am working I have no time to do this, so I have problems with my knees," Ancelotti said. “I try to use this time to improve the condition of my knees. I like to hear the sound of my bike.”

Had he been in his homeland of , Ancelotti would not have such freedom.That country is on a tighter lockdown than , and Ancelotti knows he is fortunate to have an opportunity to get out and about near his coastal Crosby home, a short distance north of .

The 60-year-old stressed the need to observe social distancing while exercising.

“It is not a good time in the world, in England and Italy and around Europe, because of this pandemic," Ancelotti told Everton's official website.

"But from the other aspect, the fact we have the possibility to walk and bike is important for ourselves - it is a good time for this.

"I met some supporters out biking, from a safe distance, of course. In Italy you are not allowed to do this.

"I am in contact with a lot of people in Italy and they are forced to stay at home, so it is not a good time for them."

When Ancelotti isn't trying to squeeze in some exercise, he's likely in the kitchen, cooking up a storm.

“During the day I love to cook,” Ancelotti said. “I spend time cooking because it is one of my passions.

“My best dish? It is pasta. I can do pasta Bolognese, I can make pasta with mushrooms, I can make pasta carbonara. I am really good, I think!

“I don’t make my own pasta, that is the next step, my own homemade pasta."