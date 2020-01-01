I-League: Nigerian forward Raphael Ownrebe set to sign for Mohammedan Sporting

Nigerian goal machine set to agree terms with Mohammedan...

Raphael Ownrebe is set to sign for Mohammedan , Goal can confirm.

The Nigerian forward had been plying his trade in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) since 2017 when he joined Sheikh Jamal. In his maiden season in Bangladesh, he was the top-scorer of the league with 15 goals. He also had nine assists to boot.

In the next season, he was snapped by Sheikh Russel FC. He continued his rich vein of form in his new stomping ground as well. He bagged 22 goals in the 2018-19 season and once again won the golden boot for the second time in a row.

He was a prolific goalscorer back in as well, where he played for First Bank FC. In 2015, he scored 20 goals and assisted 11 times in just 25 games. In the next campaign, he joined Bayelsa United F.C.and was involved in 26 goals in just 20 appearances.

Ownrebe likes to play as a centre forward but is equally comfortable to play in the wide areas in a front-three.

Mohammedan Sporting have already announced Jose Carlos Rodriguez Hevia as their head coach for the 2020-21 season. The 48-year-old previously held the post of technical director of coaching and youth development at FC until August this year.

Having started his coaching career in with clubs such as UD San Claudio, CD Manuel Rubio and A.D.Gigantes, Jose's first expedition in was as technical director of the Soccer Schools based in Pune back in 2014. During this stint, he was also associated with the (now Hyderabad FC) support staff.