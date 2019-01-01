Mohun Bagan sign Surabuddin Mollick and Koushik Sarkar from East Bengal

New coach Kibu Vicuna has picked up two fringe players from the Mariners' arch-rivals...

Kolkata giants completed the signings of Surabuddin Mollick and Koushik Sarkar for the 2019-20 season, the club announced on Tuesday.



The pair join the Green and Maroons from cross-city rivals . However, both of them hardly featured in the 2018-19 under Spanish coach Alejandro Menendez.



Mollick, who formerly turned out for the likes of Mohammedan and made sum total of three appearances from the bench.



The winger was a part of the Mohun Bagan set up during his youth career and returns to the club for the first time since 2012.



The 26-year-old was the captain of East Bengal's 'B' team, who won the Darjeeling Gold Cup in December 2018.







Central defender Koushik Sarkar joined East Bengal in 2015-16 and never made an I-League or a national cup appearance across the four seasons he spent with the Red and Golds.



Last season, he did play in a couple of game in the regional Calcutta Football League, where he also scored a goal.



Interestingly, the 25-year-old is an international, having played for the Blue Tigers in 2015 under Stephen Constantine, winning the SAFF Championship in January 2016.



With Tomasz Tchórz and Ranjan Chowdhury joining the technical staff as assistants to Kibu Vicuna, Mohun Bagan have made early strides in the transfer window.



The club also announced the arrival of goalkeeper Dibyendu Sarkar from NBP Rainbow AC and central midfielder Babun Das from Pathachakra FC.