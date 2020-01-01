I-League: Mohun Bagan crowned champions

The Mariners have clinched their fifth national league title...

have clinched the 2019-20 season after they registered a win over at the Kalyani Municipality Stadium, West Bengal on Tuesday evening.

The Green and Maroons have amassed 39 points from 16 matches this season. They picked up 12 wins and suffered only one defeat.

Coach Kibu Vicuna certainly deserves all the plaudits after his team achieved this feat following a poor start to their campaign. It must be noted that Bagan were held to a 0-0 draw by Aizawl FC which was followed by a disastrous 4-2 defeat at the hands of .

Vicuna could have been sacked if the club suffered another setback. However, the Spaniard turned it around for the club as they bounced back with a 4-0 win over TRAU FC.

Since then, they have been in sublime form as they also won the bragging rights in the Kolkata derby with a 2-1 victory.

This title is Bagan’s fifth overall since the National Football League (NFL), which was rechristened as I-League in 2007, started way back in 1996.

They have now equalled Dempo SC’s feat of having won five league titles.