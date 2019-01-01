I-League matches to be broadcast on Hotstar and Jio TV

All non-televised games will now be available on streaming platforms Hotstar and Jio TV...

The decision to not telecast a lot of the remaining fixtures of India's premier division was widely criticised and the protest that ensued resulted in seven of the participating clubs forming I-League Private Clubs Association who announced that they will move court if the problem is not resolved soon. Defending champions Minerva Champions and All India Football Federation's (AIFF) develpmental side Indian Arrows were the worst affected teams by the decision .

“We did not want the fans to miss out on the Hero I-League action. Having worked this out with our commercial partners Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL), we have come to the conclusion that the matches which will not be broadcast, will be available online,” AIFF General Secretary Kushal Das said. “These matches will be shown with commentary, highlights and replays.”

I-League CEO Sunando Dhar added, “The commitment was to show all the matches, and we are happy that they will be live streamed so that football fans can now follow their favourite teams.”