I-League: Henry Kisekka set for Gokulam Kerala return

Henry Kisekka had left Gokulam Kerala to join Mohun Bagan at the end of the 2017-18 season...

Ugandan striker Henry Kisekka is set to return to side , Goal has learnt. The player is expected to arrive in and join the squad in the next few days.

The 29-year-old had signed for at the end of the 2017-18 season after an impressive short stint at Gokulam Kerala. He scored four goals in seven starts for the Malabarians in their debut season in Indian football.

After impressing in his debut season, Kisekka joined Bagan and netted five goals in 17 appearances for the Kolkata giants in I-League last season. However, he parted ways with the club ahead of Super Cup in March.

I-League team Gokulam Kerala have also decided to bring back Fernando Santiago Varela as head coach .

Gokulam Kerala ended the 2018-19 season in the ninth position with Bino George at the helm and the new coach will be looking to help the team climb up the table. They have Marcus Joseph, who scored seven goals in nine matches last season, in the books for next season and Kisekka's addition, has further strengthened the team's attack.

The Malabarians have already assembled a squad for the upcoming season and are set to take part in the 129th edition of the Durand Cup which will kick off on August 2 in Kolkata.