I-League: Chencho Gyltshen to join NEROCA FC on loan

The Bhutanese striker is expected to join the Manipuri outfit until the end of the season...

Bengaluru FC have offloaded Chencho Gyltshen to I-League outfit NEROCA FC until the end of the season, Goal can confirm.

The former Minerva Punjab striker has been struggling for game-time this season in the Indian Super League (ISL). In 333 minutes, the 22-year-old scored two goals, both against NorthEast United FC. In fact his goals helped Bengaluru FC accumulate four points from their total tally of 30.

The Best Player from I-League last season shall join NEROCA FC and will be available for their game against Indian Arrows on February 1st, 2019.

Bengaluru FC have already roped in a replacement for Chencho until the end of the season given that they have been producing subpar performances in the absence of Miku, who has missed a majority of their matches. Although they have sneaked through games and still top the ISL standings, their performance levels have certainly dipped.

The Blues would hope that their new signing would reinvigorate their performance under coach Carles Cuadrat.