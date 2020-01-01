I-League 2019-20: Indian Arrows force NEROCA FC to split points

The point didn't quite help the cause of the orange brigade looking to move away from the dropzone

After a 1-1 draw in Vasco, were held to a goalless draw by at the Khuman Lampak Main Stadium, on Tuesday.

The points only enabled the home side (12 points from 12 games) to a point above Aizawl and who both comparatively have a couple of games in hand as the Indian youngsters now have eight points from 11 games.

Gift Raikhan named an unchanged side from the one that defeated TRAU FC 5-0 while Arrows coach Shanmugam Venkatesh made two changes to bring in Suranjit Singh and Bikash Yumnam in place of Harpreet Singh and Saurabh Meher.

The home side had the first shot on target as Phillip Adjah pulled the trigger in the first minute that required Lalbikhlua Jongte to stick out his left foot in order to effect a save.

Nearing 20 minutes, Givson Singh and Vikram Singh sent their efforts wide of the right post before Adjah struck wide off a through pass by Imran Khan in the 25th minute.

The second half started off with Vikram heading wide a long throw in by Yumnam in the 50th minute and it was Boubacar Diarra's replacement, Ronald Singh, who got closest to find the back of the net five minutes later. Ayush Adhikari's clearance landed only as far as Khan, whose cross was flicked past Jongte by Ronald but cleared just ahead of the goalline by Akash Mishra.

Adjah was allowed to unleash a right-footer from distance but the shot only managed to sting Jongte's gloves in the 80th minute.

Rohit Danu, who replaced Adhikari, also got close to break the deadlock there on but was denied from inside the box by Marvin Phillip in the NEROCA goal after Nikhil Raj cut back a cross from the right.

Even the six minutes of added time couldn't bring about the winner as Phillip was at hand to deny Vikram whose run in the box was found by Ricky Shabong.