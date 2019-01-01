I-League 2018-19: Mohun Bagan rally from behind to beat Shillong Lajong

The Mariners will be hoping for NEROCA to drop points in the last round if the Kolkata based outfit are to finish fifth

Mohun Bagan keep their hopes up for a fifth place finish in the 2018-19 I-League with a 3-2 win over Shillong Lajong at the Jawaharlal Nehru stadium in Shillong, Meghalaya, on Friday.

Substitute Britto PM scored the 88th minute winner after Sony Norde's 78th minute equaliser helped the visitors along the way after Aser Dipandar had opened the scoring with a fourth minute penalty. Phrangki Buam scored twice for Lajong (45+1' PG, 53').

Mohun Bagan have hence finished their campaign with 29 points from their games while Shillong Lajong would any-which-ways finish at the bottom with 11 points. Meanwhile, NEROCA (26) have a game in hand and a head-to-head advantage over the Maroon and Greens .

Alison Kharsyntiew made as many as five changes to the home side that lost 4-1 agaisnt Azawl FC with goalkeeper Phurbe Lachenpa, Donboklang Lyngdoh, F. Lalrohlua, Freestart Kharbangar and Mahesh Singh all making their way in.

Bagan coach Khalid Jamil too made a wholesale of changes from his side's 3-1 defeat at the hands of Indian Arrows as goalkeeper Sankar Roy, Lalchawnkima, Shilton D'Silva, Lalramzuala Khiangte, Saurav Das and Sheikh Faiz started.

A suicidal backpass by Aibanbha Dohling under pressure left his goalkeeper exposed to the run of Dipanda. Lachenpa's foul on the Cameroonian in the box led to a penalty for Bagan that Dipanda himself stepped up to convert.

The visitors could have gone ahead by another goal there on, but Dipanda's header off Khiangte's lob came off the upright.

On the other hand, a soft foul by Arijit Bagui on Buam inside the Bagan box saw the latter send Roy the wrong side to send both teams into the break with the scoreline reading 1-1.

Buam was on a roll as he timed his run to perfection to get on the end of a delightful through ball by Donboklang to give his side the lead in the 53rd minute.

The Lajong topscorer missed to complete his hat-trick in the 73rd minute when he shot wide after receiving a pass from Mahesh Singh.

Meanwhile, Shilton's header came off the horizontal from a Sony Norde free-kick. The Haitian struggled with his free-kicks until he got one right in the 78th minute to draw level.

It was Britto PM, who replaced Sheikh Faiaz in the 72nd minute, to complete Bagan's comeback in the 88th minute from a rebound of Lachenpa's save off Dipanda's shot at goal. Roy's 82nd minute save from Mahesh's strike did help matters before the winner was scored.