I-League: Fabricio Ortiz leaves Gokulam Kerala

Argentina-born defender Fabricio Ortiz has parted ways with Gokulam Kerala, Goal can confirm.

The 28-year-old centre-back had been an integral part of the team this season but has left for greener pastures midway through the season. He is expected to join York 9 FC in the inaugural edition of the Canadian Premier League (CPL).

Ortiz often formed a solid partnership at the heart of the defence alongside Daniel Addo. He started every single game for the Malabarians under Bino George.

However, the defence has managed just one clean sheet from 10 games. After back-to-back defeats in the last two matches, Gokulam Kerala are eighth on the league table with just two wins in the season so far.

Strikers Arthur Kouassi and Antonio German had left the club earlier this season and Joel Sunday was roped in to be the main man up front. Christian Sabah was also promoted from the reserves to be part of the attack.

Gokulam Kerala will travel to Coimbatore to take on league leaders Chennai City on January 4, 2018.