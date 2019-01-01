I-League 2018-19: East Bengal make a case for the title after thumping win over Lajong

The performances of the Indian players are the highlights of East Bengal this season....

East Bengal delivered their finest performance of the season so far as 25,000 fans turned up on a busy Thursday evening at the Salt Lake stadium.

The Kolkata giants demolished relegation-threatened Shillong Lajong 5-0 to take a step closer to the elusive I-League title.

The morale-boosting win came just three days after leaders Chennai City FC dropped crucial points after taking a three-goal lead against NEROCA FC.

Alejandro Menendez's side are improving their performance with every passing game and are peaking at the right moment of the season.

If the comeback win over NEROCA in the second half in their previous game gave them some confidence, Thursday's thumping result will instil the belief among the players that they can go all the way this season.

The Red and Golds are playing like a well-oiled machine. From Johnny Acosta and Borja Gomez's solidity in central defence to Kassim Aidara's thankless job at the heart of the midfield, the Kolkata club have found their bearings in every position.

Mexican forward Enrique Esqueda once again found the back of the net after his match-winning brace in the last game. The Mexican made his first start in eight games and delivered a stellar performance.

Along with the overseas players, the Indian players are also delivering for the team. Laldanmawia Ralte was the star of the match as he became the first Indian player in I-League this season to score a hat-trick. After the match, Menendez mentioned that he was particularly happy because his Indian boys have been equally brilliant along with the foreign players.

From accurate set-pieces to crisp passing in the midfield, East Bengal look a formidable outfit. If they can continue their form in the remaining matches, they have a genuine chance of bagging the national title after 15 long years.