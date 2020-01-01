'I hope we don’t see Lindelof at right-back again' - Scholes questions Solskjaer’s use of Man Utd defender

The Sweden international was used at right-back before leaving the field injured in the 2-2 draw at Leicester

Paul Scholes hit out at Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s decision to deploy Victor Lindelof at right-back in ’s 2-2 draw with Leicester.

With Aaron Wan-Bissaka absent through injury and Brandon Williams not in the squad, defender Lindelof - whose natural position is at centre-back - was asked to fill in on the right.

He did not have the greatest of games, and was withdrawn with a recurrence of a back injury on 66 minutes - to be replaced by Axel Tuanzebe.

“I think Lindelof at right-back, I don’t think we’ll see it again," Scholes told BT Sport following the 2-2 draw at the King Power Stadium on Boxing Day.

"I hope we don’t see it again. There has to be a better option than that.”

Solskjaer hinted after the game that Lindelof may require surgery in a bid to remedy a longstanding back problem, so it’s highly likely Scholes will get his wish - in the short term at least.

Scholes feels Solskjaer needs to be bold and select his best players for every game, suggesting Edinson Cavani and Paul Pogba should have been in the starting XI as opposed to coming on from the bench.

“United, really, I thought they were better once they made the subs," Scholes said. "I think they left their best players on the bench.

“I thought when Cavani came on he was excellent, Pogba made a big difference as well.

"[Mason] Greenwood on the bench as well, I know he didn’t come on. But I don’t think United are in a position to really leave these players out.

"If they’re going to challenge for the league they’ve got 12, 13, possibly 14 players who can do that so when you’re leaving these better players out it worries me a little bit.

“The best teams play the same team - look at Pep’s [Guardiola's] team, he never made changes, never left anyone out and they played 60 games a season. That’s what you want."

The draw at Leicester ensured the Red Devils remained in third, and they are now four points behind leaders ahead of the meeting with on December 29.