'I hope to be at Barcelona next season' - Lenglet determined to fight for his place at Camp Nou

The French defender feels he has had a good season for the Blaugrana and hopes to remain for the long-term

centre-back Clement Lenglet says he wants to stay and fight for his place in the starting XI next season.

The 24-year-old joined the Camp Nou outfit from in 2018 in a €35 million (£32m/$42m) deal and has gone on to make 74 appearances for the club.

The international has three years left on his contract with the Spanish giants and he has no interest in leaving the club any time soon.

"You never really know what the future will be like when you are a football player, but I hope to be at Barcelona next season, yes," he told RMC Sport.

"It will obviously depend on the transfer window, this is a special period for the clubs and we're safe, but I hope to stay."

Although he has been a first-team regular this season, Lenglet has been dropped to the bench by new coach Quique Setien on occasion, with Samuel Umtiti taking his place alongside Gerard Pique in the heart of the Barca backline.

The ex-Nancy star is not worried about losing his spot in the team, however, as he feels he has had a good year.

"There are several reasons for [being dropped]. The arrival of the new coach, Samuel [Umtiti] who was good when he played. I played a lot, too, [Umtiti and I] are pretty much the same.

"But I didn't play in the Clasico. It was a little disappointing for me, but it is part of the life of a footballer. I prepare myself well and hope to play regularly.

"I have been fortunate to experience some pretty crazy things for a very short time, I hope it will last.

"There were bound to be special moments in the season but it remains a good season, I discovered the French team, I played games one after the other, it was a great year for me."

Barcelona are top of with a two-point lead over with 11 games left to play. The Spanish top flight has been suspended since March because of the coronavirus pandemic but La Liga president Javier Tebas hopes to have games return from June 12.